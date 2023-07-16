Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Parv Will Continue Till August 15 In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Vikas Parv which is going to be held from July 16 to August 15 in the entire state.

In this regard, the CM addressed districts of the entire state including Alirajpur through video conference. VC was attended by collector Abhay Arvind Bedekar, deputy collector SR Yadav, BJP district president Maku Parwal and others.

The CM would visit the entire district during Vikas Parv and would lay the foundation stone of various development work.

Read Also Bhopal: Green Hub Central India Festival 2023 Begins In State

Collector Meets School Students

Meghnagar: Collector Tanvi Hooda and superintendent of police (SP) Agam Jain met school students while conducting inspection of polling booths to be established in the school for the upcoming assembly elections.

The collector met with the children studying at the Government Primary School of Bedawali, Government Middle School of Antarvelia and Government School of Kishanpuri and took stock of the facilities provided by schools to them.

‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ Abhiyan Ends

Khargone: A meeting on ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ Abhiyan was organised in Khargone Government PG College on Thursday. Principal Dr RS Deora, presiding over the meeting, said that, ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ is a programme organised by Government of India under Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

In this regard, 75 saplings would be planted in every gram panchayat on July 26. Similarly, every individual is advised to plant and take care of at least five to seven saplings.

Jail Super Writes To CMO

Manawar: Superintendent of Manawar sub-jail wrote a letter to CMO Santosh Chauhan and informed him about the dilapidated road passing in front of the jail. The superintendent asked the CMO to reconstruct the road as it connects the area to Dhar.

Also, the offices of NVDA, RES, BRC and a school are on the same road. The road is dangerous to use in the rainy season as its potholes are filled with water and gives no direction to commuters. CMO Chauhan assured the superintendent that he would take necessary action.

Peace Committee Meet Ends

Khandwa: A meeting of the Peace Committee concluded on Saturday under the chairmanship of collector Anoop Kumar Singh. The meeting was organised in connection with maintaining of law and order during the upcoming Muharram procession.

Many officials and religious heads were part of the meeting. Sub-divisional officer (SDO) of revenue, Khandwa Arvind Kumar Chauhan informed about this.

Sanawad Records 2 Inches Rainfall

Khargone: According to information received from the land records office, maximum rainfall of 50 mm (about two inches) has been recorded in Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district in the last 24 hours.

Apart from this, 40 mm of rainfall was recorded in Barwah tehsil, 10 mm in Maheshwar, 9 mm in Bhikangaon and 3 mm in Kasrawad tehsil of the district. In this way, 11.2 mm of average rainfall has been recorded in the district in the last 24 hours.

A total of 152.28 mm of average rainfall has been recorded in the district since June 1 till date.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)