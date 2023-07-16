Indore: Drunk OT Assistant Prepares For Delivery, Video Goes Viral

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a drunk OT assistant of Nahar Hospital has gone viral on social media on Saturday in which he is being pulled out of the OT by the family members of a pregnant woman about to go in for delivery.

The family members alleged that the OT assistant was inebriated and was not even able to stand but he was preparing for the delivery of the pregnant woman. The family members created a ruckus in the hospital after which the accused OT assistant was immediately fired by the hospital.

“MY wife Priya was being admitted to the hospital for delivery. A drunk OT assistant Sarwan Meena was preparing for the delivery in the OT. We saw him in inebriated condition after which we pulled him out of the OT,” Virendra Ahirwal said adding, “Any negligence by the assistant would have been fatal for my wife.”

He had also lodged a written complaint against the accused assistant with the hospital and will lodge a complaint with Health Department as well. Meanwhile, hospital director Amit Nahar told the media that they have fired the assistant immediately.

