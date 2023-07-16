Indore: Factory Worker Robbed Of Rs 50K

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified robbers looted Rs 50,000 from a factory worker in Palda area under Bhanwarkuwan Police Station at gunpoint on Saturday night.

Police station in-chage Shashikant Chourasia said, “two accused came on a bike with their faces covered and looted the worker.”

The accused parked their bike at a distance from the factory and walked up to the unit that manufactures plastic ropes used in agriculture. The unit is a very small unit and a few workers work at the place.

“At the time of loot there was only one worker working in the factory,” said TI Chourasiya. The police said that they believe that someone who knows the place thoroughly has committed the crime. Police are questioning people to know about the accused.

Police said that they have also recovered several CCTVs footage from nearby areas and are trying to trace the movement of the accused. No arrest has been made till the filing of this report.

Read Also Indore: Youth Robbed Of Mobile Phone

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)