Bhopal: Green Hub Central India Festival 2023 Begins In State

Bhopal (madhya Pradesh): Young filmmakers highlighted the story of children of migrant labourers from Jharkhand, a river in Jharkhand, which is drying up due to pollution and the struggle of a wildlife conservationist from Rajasthan in their short films. They also made films on sustainable farming, seed bank, and wildlife and water conservation.

It was part of inaugural-day of two-day Green Hub Central India Festival 2023 that began at Ravindra Convention Centre on Saturday. In all, seven films were screened on the inaugural day. Besides film screening, conversation with filmmakers, some of them belonging to Gond, Bhil, Bedia, Munda, Korku tribe, was held. Free Press talked to some of them.

Excerpts :

'Umeed Udano Ki'

Umeed Udano Ki, Pankh Phela, Aasmaan Chhoone Ki, written, directed and edited by Mary Sandhya Lakra and Anita Gond, highlights plight of children of migrant labourers from Jharkhand. Deprived of education, they have to travel with their parents wherever they go in search of work.

An organisation called Asha has established a home for such children. “The children receive education and are given lodging and boarding facilities. Besides, they are trained in vocational skills,” said Mary from Jharkhand. They shot the 17-minute film in Jharkhand in three months.

“It was very exciting. Of course, there were problems because we were handling a camera for the first time in our life,” said Anita from Chhattisgarh.

Mary Sandhya Lakra and Anita Gond |

Chandlai

Nirmal Verma’s 10-minute film, Chandlai, portrays the struggle of a wildlife enthusiast to preserve a lake, which drew thousands of birds of 300 species. “A lake called Chandlai is located in my village in Rajasthan. Kishan Meena fought a lone struggle against fishermen, hunters and tree-fellers who were killing the lake,” he said.

The film was shot in 20 days, says Nirmal, who quit medical school to pursue his interest in wildlife. “Pelicans and flamingos thronged lake earlier but now they are becoming scarcer. My film aims at drawing attention to lake and the struggle of a conservationist to save it,” he said.

Nirmal Verma |

Raru River

Sundar Nadi, Joojhta Jeevan, a 12-minute film is about a Raru river in Jharkhand, which is drying up due to pollution. The film has been produced by Surjeet Singh Gond from Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

The film took one month to shoot. “Rivers are our legacy. We should not allow them to die. This is the message I want to convey through my film.” he said.