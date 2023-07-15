Bhopal: Man Flees With Phone Worth ₹62k After Receiving Parcel

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified man booked a mobile phone worth Rs 62,000 online and made off with it by speeding away on his bike as he received parcel on Thursday noon. The incident occurred in Jehangirabad, police said.

Jehangirabad police station house officer (SHO) Shahwaz Khan said that an unidentified man had booked a mobile phone from an online shopping website. He had opted for cash on delivery option and had entered his location as Jehangirabad.

The delivery boy named Uzef Hasan reached near the slaughter house in Jehangirabad on Thursday noon and called up the person who had ordered the phone. The man arrived there on his bike. After collecting the parcel, he acted as if he were making payment online. As Hasan’s attention was diverted for a few seconds, the man sped away.

Hasan searched for him and then approached Jehangirabad police on Thursday late night to lodge a complaint against the accused. The police are sifting through CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify accused and apprehend him.