 Madhya Pradesh: 5 Drug Dealers Held With 15-Gm MDMA Powder
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 5 Drug Dealers Held With 15-Gm MDMA Powder

Madhya Pradesh: 5 Drug Dealers Held With 15-Gm MDMA Powder

Following a tip-off, a special team led by DSP Kundan Mandloi and TI Anjad Baldev Mujalda raided Borlai village of Anjad town and arrested 15-gram of MDMA powder worth Rs 45,000.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 5 Drug Dealers Held With 15-Gm MDMA Powder | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Police apprehended five notorious drug-dealers and recovered 15-gm MDMA powder.

Following a tip-off, a special team led by DSP Kundan Mandloi and TI Anjad Baldev Mujalda raided Borlai village of Anjad town and arrested 15-gram of MDMA powder worth Rs 45,000. A case was registered under Section of 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

Those arrested have been identified as Vasim Sheikh (34) of New Housing Board Colony (Barwani), Mohammad Mansuri (25) of New Panwari Colony, Riyaz Mansuri (40), of Thikri, Anjad Road, Irfan Baig (25) of Shivalaya Colony (Anjad) and Karan Mehra (19), of Futla Talab of Anjad. They were listed goons and many cases were registered against them with different police stations.

During interrogation, they allegedly revealed about their clients mostly youngsters from Barwani and Anjad town. They said that they sold 1 gram MD powder for Rs 3,000-5,000. Further investigation was underway.

The raid was an outcome of SP Puneet Gehlot’s directive to check drug menace in district. Later, the SP announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the team.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Stage Protest At Morena Collector's Bungalow Over Shortage Of Fertilisers
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Joins BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Joins BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Dharna Against Felling Of Trees, Death Of Birds In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Dharna Against Felling Of Trees, Death Of Birds In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Bikers Rob Recovery Agent Of ₹1.37 L In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Bikers Rob Recovery Agent Of ₹1.37 L In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Two Persons Rescued As Well Caves-In In Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Two Persons Rescued As Well Caves-In In Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life Term For Raping Minor Niece

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life Term For Raping Minor Niece