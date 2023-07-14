Madhya Pradesh: 5 Drug Dealers Held With 15-Gm MDMA Powder | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Police apprehended five notorious drug-dealers and recovered 15-gm MDMA powder.

Following a tip-off, a special team led by DSP Kundan Mandloi and TI Anjad Baldev Mujalda raided Borlai village of Anjad town and arrested 15-gram of MDMA powder worth Rs 45,000. A case was registered under Section of 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

Those arrested have been identified as Vasim Sheikh (34) of New Housing Board Colony (Barwani), Mohammad Mansuri (25) of New Panwari Colony, Riyaz Mansuri (40), of Thikri, Anjad Road, Irfan Baig (25) of Shivalaya Colony (Anjad) and Karan Mehra (19), of Futla Talab of Anjad. They were listed goons and many cases were registered against them with different police stations.

During interrogation, they allegedly revealed about their clients mostly youngsters from Barwani and Anjad town. They said that they sold 1 gram MD powder for Rs 3,000-5,000. Further investigation was underway.

The raid was an outcome of SP Puneet Gehlot’s directive to check drug menace in district. Later, the SP announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the team.