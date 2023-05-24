 Indore: Two persons caught with stolen goods worth Rs 2L
The accused allegedly confessed to stealing cash and valuables from a house during the daytime.

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested with stolen goods worth Rs 2 lakh in the Hira Nagar area on Tuesday. The accused allegedly confessed to stealing cash and valuables from a house during the daytime.

According to the Hira Nagar police station staff, Sarita Verma, a resident of Bholenath Dham Colony had lodged a complaint that she had gone to attend a function in the colony on April 6. When she returned from there, she found the window open. She entered the house and found cash and gold ornaments missing from the almirah.

She later informed the police about the theft. The police checked the CCTVs of the area and found the movement of a suspect. Acting on a tip-off, the accused named Bhai Sahab of Gauri Nagar area was caught. He allegedly confessed to stealing cash and valuables from the house with the help of his accomplice Purushottam. After that the police arrested Purushottam too. Stolen goods worth Rs 2 lakh were recovered from the accused. The accused are being questioned for other such crimes.

