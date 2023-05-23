 Madhya Pradesh: Fake health powder factory raided, raw material worth Rs 20 lakh seized
Poornima Tiwari FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police raided a factory in the Janakganj area in city where fake health powder was being manufactured under the name of branded company.

Fake health powder and Ayurvedic medicines were being made under the brand name of Satyam Pharmacy.

A huge quantity of wrappers, stickers, packs, raw material and machines worth Rs 20 lakh were found at the factory. The police also arrested its director and an employee.

According to the police, the director of Satyam Pharmacy Manoj Sharma complained to the superintendent of police that a factory was making fake health powder in the name of his firm and supplying it to the market.

In-charge of Thatipur police station Vinay Sharma was asked to probe the case.

Sharma along with the sub-inspector of Janakganj raided a flat at Shashi apartment. A large number of stickers, wrappers of Satyam Pharmacy and a huge quantity of fake health powder were confiscated.

Factory owner Bharat Kushwaha and an employee Shankhala were arrested.

He was supplying the fake health powder manufactured in the name of Satyam Pharmacy.

Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Dandotia said a few allopathic medicines, which were mixed with the health powder, were also found during the raid.

The Ayush department will send the samples for testing, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

