Madhya Pradesh: 40 swimmers to take part in state-level championship in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Forty swimmers of the district were selected for the 51st state-level swimming championship, organised by Madhya Pradesh Swimming Association, District Swimming Association and municipality from June 1 to 4 in Neemuch.

A district-level championship was also organised for the selection process on Sunday at city’s Padam Taran Pushkar swimming pool. Municipality president Swati Gaurav Chopra was present as the chief guest. District swimming association president Ashok Modi, municipality speaker Chhaya Jaiswal and Kusum Joshi were present as special guests. 50 players participated in the competition and the best 40 were selected for state-level competition.

Municipality president Chopra honoured selected players with certificates. Chopra appreciated the efforts of the District Swimming Association for preparing players for national and international competitions.

District Swimming Association president Ashok Modi said that the organisation is providing training on a regular basis for better performance of players. Prakash Mandwaria, Sharad Jain, mentor Prabhu Moolchandani, Alok Soni and others were also present.