Madhya Pradesh: Two Killed As Vehicle Rolls, Collides, And Catches Fire At Bagh Bus Stand

Bagh (Dhar): Two people lost their lives in a freak accident reported at Bagh's busy bus stand in the Dhar district. The incident occurred when a vehicle, loaded with cement sacks, lost control, rolled down a slope, collided with a transformer, and burst into flames. The accident, believed to be caused by brake failure, which also left two others injured.

The horrifying scene unfolded on Monday morning, causing chaos and tragedy in the bustling area. Along with the loss of lives, about 8 parked motorcycles were damaged, some beyond recognition, as a result of the collision and subsequent fire caused by fallen electrical wires.

Authorities responded swiftly to the scene, with police and fire services managing to bring the fire under control. The deceased were rushed to the hospital, while the injured are currently receiving medical attention.

The incident has shocked the community, prompting an outpouring of grief and support for the affected families. It serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety measures and vehicle maintenance to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.