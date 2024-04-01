Indore: Sharp Surge In Murders In March, Illicit Relationships Suspected In Majority Cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While January and February were relatively peaceful, the graph of a heinous crime like murder shot up significantly in the month of March with killings mostly taking place over suspicion of illicit relationships.

The first two months of 2024 had recorded three murders each, however, the month of March saw a staggering surge with 11 murder cases.

Ironically, more than half of these murders, to be precise six, were allegedly committed due to suspicions of illicit relationships, a closer look at the crime data revealed.

Additionally, four murders were purportedly carried out in the heat of the moment during sudden altercations, while one was committed over an old enmity between the involved parties. Four of the victims were women and one was a 17-year-old boy.

The month began on a bloody note on the second of March when a killing took place in the Chhatripura police station jurisdiction when a man strangled his wife over suspicion of her having an illicit relationship. Two days later, on March 4, another man strangled his employer’s mother over suspicion of his employer’s illicit relationship with his wife. On the same day, four persons stabbed a man from Lucknow multiple times with a knife, allegedly because the victim was blackmailing one of the accused's female friends over her past relationship with him.

One day later, on March 5, a kachori samosa seller was stabbed to death by a youth with a knife in the heat of the moment over a sudden altercation in the Banganga police station jurisdiction area. On March 11, a class 11 student was stabbed to death with a knife by a person in the heat of the moment over a sudden altercation during a clash between two groups in an area that falls under the Banganga police station jurisdiction. Two days later, on March 13, a youth was stabbed with a sickle by a person in the heat of the moment over a sudden altercation in the Gandhi Nagar police station jurisdiction.

On March 23, a woman was stabbed by her male friend over suspicion of an illicit relationship in the Gandhi Nagar police station jurisdiction. On March 24, a man stabbed his wife’s brotherly figure with a knife over suspicion of an illicit relationship in an area that falls under the Banganga police station jurisdiction, and on the same day, a man was stabbed by his relative over an old enmity in Khudel. Two days later, on March 26, a man killed his wife after stabbing her multiple times over suspicion of an illicit relationship in front of his two children in an area that falls under Lasudia police station jurisdiction.

The last killing in the month was of an e-rickshaw driver who was stabbed to death with a knife by two persons in the heat of the moment over a sudden altercation under the Sadar Bazar police station area on March 29.