Street Dog Beaten To Death In Indore, Residents Demand Justice

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-four months old street dog in Indore was brutally beaten to death with sticks for reportedly barking, causing disturbances in the locality on Saturday.

Here, a young man named Vikas mercilessly beat the street dog. This severe beating resulted in the dog's death. Residents reported the incident to Priyanshu Jain, the president of the Indore unit of People for Animals. Priyanshu promptly filed a case against the culprit. A postmortem was conducted on the street dog on Sunday.

Rottweiler Attacks Fashion Designer, Owner Faces Legal Action

In another incident, the Annapurna police in Indore have registered a case against the owner of a Rottweiler breed dog based on a complaint from a fashion designer woman. According to the victim, the owner abandoned his dog behind her, following an argument between both of them.

Reportedly, Mayuri Agrawal visited her friend Himanshu's place in Sudama Nagar. They were standing outside chatting in the evening when a black Rottweiler, owned by Sona Chawla, approached. Assuming it to be Mayuri's, Sona signaled her to take care of it and left. However, the dog bit Mayuri's leg, causing injury. Mayuri was rescued by her friends, and later, they filed a complaint at the police station.