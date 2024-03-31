Indore: Aviation Fuel-Carrying Tanker Collides With Truck, Driver Killed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a tanker transporting aviation fuel collided with a stationary truck loaded with iron rods in Chandan Nagar police station late on Friday night. The impact of the accident was so severe that the tanker split into two pieces and its driver got stuck between the vehicles and succumbed to injuries. It took the police four hours to retrieve the driver's body from the wreckage. The accident occurred in Shriram Talawali at around 12 am. Fortunately, the tanker did not catch the fire, If there had been a fire in it, a major accident could have occurred.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Udaychand Yadav (24), a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Eyewitnesses reported that a truck loaded with iron rods coming from Dhar was stopped by the driver due to a flat tyre and the driver parked the truck on the road but did not turn on the parking indicator. The tanker carrying aviation fuel was also coming from the Dhar side and the tanker driver failed to notice the stationary truck due to darkness and rammed into it from behind.

The impact was so terrifying that the front end of the tanker got stuck in the iron rods and the driver got trapped. As soon as information was received, police rushed to the spot with a crane. At that time, the driver was still breathing, but it was difficult to extract him. Then efforts began to remove the tanker using a crane. The driver was finally extracted from the tanker around 4 am, but by then, the driver had succumbed to his injuries. Fortunately, the tanker did not catch fire and thus a major tragedy was averted.

Bike rams into stationary truck 100 metres away

On the same road, 100 meters ahead, in another accident, a fruit trader rammed into a stationary truck with his bike. He died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Yashin, a resident of Green Park Colony. He was returning to his place after finishing work when he met with the accident. The police began a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem.