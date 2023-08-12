Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Girl Selected For MBBS Course In Badnawar | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Reena, daughter of late Gallaji Vasunia of Majra Piplipada (Bherupada), has been selected for MBBS.

A student of Government Nandram Chopra Excellent School, she cleared National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) through hard work, dedication and encouragement from teachers.

Reena had scored good marks in class 10th board exam as well and got a place in the list of Super-100 declared on merit basis across the state.

She was provided free special coaching facility by the government for NEET and JEE exam. The girl made her place in it and got excellent marks.

Now after passing the NEET exam she has been allotted Mahavir Medical College in Bhopal for MBBS course in counselling. Her school teachers and the family members accorded grand welcome on her arrival to the village.

Principal Vikram Singh Rathore, vice principal Riyazuddin Sheikh, president of Shree Sahyog Seva Sanstha Manoj Somani and others wished the student a bright future.

