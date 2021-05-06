Madhya Pradesh: Tribal from Gujari village bashed by cops for not wearing a mask, no treatment received even after 48 hours

Mandleshwar: Amid an increasing number of novel coronavirus cases, Maheshwar tehsil of Khargone district witnessed police brutality.

On Tuesday, the tribal Dinesh Nigwal from Gujari village was brutally bashed by Kakada police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Surendra Singh Pawar, other police personnel Sumit Sharma and two other policemen with plastic pipe for not wearing a mask. The quartet not only bashed him black and blue but dragged him resulting in a fracture in his hand as well.

Police personnel also lodged a case against the victim under Section 188 as well as 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

Victim’s mother Savitri Bai and her sister Devkana Mukati informed that even two days after the incident, no medical examination or X-Ray has been done of Dinesh and since its case related to police brutality, no private lab or doctor is ready to treat him. At the same time, the police did not think it appropriate to get an X-ray done on getting medical.

The victim’s mother and her sister Devkanya Mukati, who is a councillor of Ward No 15 rushed to the police outpost begging them to released their innocent son, police personnel banished them.