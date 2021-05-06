Madhya Pradesh: Winning the Covid war, Khargone records a positive curve in covid recovery cases

Khargone: The number of corona patients is on continuous surge in the district hospital. Although, the number of patients returning home after getting healthy is also increasing.

According to the information recorded on the Sarthak portal, 220 patients were admitted to the district hospital in the month of April. 119 of them have been discharged so far. There are some patients who were admitted in the last week of the month. Their treatment is still in progress.

On April 16, Rajendra Malakar, 45, of Ahilyapuri, Barwah, arrived at the district hospital in serious condition. He remained at home for 4 days, when he started having problems, he reached Dada Darbar Hospital, but the doctors there advised him to take him to the district hospital Khargone. His wife brought him to the district hospital.

After coming here, systematic treatment with oxygen was given to him. When he underwent a CT scan, it was found that there is 60 percent lung infection, despite which, the doctors did not lose courage and gave him proper treatment. On May 1, Rajendra along with his wife returned home after being free from corona infection.

Similarly, 52-year-old labor, Jagdish Chouhan, reached the district hospital on April 7 after 30 percent of the lung infection. His oxygen saturation was also not very good. He also got a new life from the same district hospital and was discharged on April 12.