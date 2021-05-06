Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur district collector issues show-cause notice against 13 doctors

Mandsaur: Mandsaur district collector Manoj Pushp issued a show-cause notice against 13 doctors because of their unauthorized absence in hospitals and health centres for a long time.

These include Dr Priya Verma, Dr Rajesh Waskale, Dr Vishal Valmiki, Dr Shailendra Patidar, Dr Naveen Gupta, Dr Ankur Jain, Dr Deepak Agrawal, Dr Arpit Porwal, Dr Kapil Dev Sharma, Dr Atul Jain and Dr Angelina Bhati.

Lack of health facilities and absence of medical staff have created an unpleasant scenario for patients in town. As per the Disaster Management Act 2005, Covid-19 has been declared as a global pandemic and to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection in Mandsaur, all the doctors are directed to give their presence at their respective postings and continue the medical work as soon as possible.

In case if they continue to remain absent from their workspace for the next 3 days, statutory action will be taken against them and a case will be registered under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, section 51-60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Act 1987. Their medical registration will be cancelled under Essential Services Maintenance Act.

Several doctors, nurses and medical staff have been infected with novel coronavirus and are unable to provide medical service in hospitals. At present, only 30 to 40 percent of medical staff is available for service and the administration has issued a notice for recruiting 225 staff and nurses.

MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya has appealed to all the MD, MS, child care, Diploma and junior doctors to give their services during this pandemic.