Madhya Pradesh: Corona positive advocate dies on road in Ratlam, Bar Association submits memo

Ratlam: Lack of access to treatment or beds has become a concern for the locals here.

District Bar Association on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the collector Gopalchandra Dad to register their strong resentment on the untimely death of their association member Suresh Dagar for want of treatment on Tuesday.

Association secretary Prakash Rao Panwar said that advocate Suresh Dagar was taken to Medical college by his brother and mother. He alleged that despite waiting there for more than two hours he was not provided treatment. A private hospital too denied him an admission.

Thereafter, he was being rushed on motorcycle to another hospital for an admission, but the advocate died when his kin reached near Ram Mandir on Sailana Road, said Panwar.

Memorandum submitted is addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, collector Gopalchandra Dad and SP Gaurv Tiwari .

At the time of submission of memorandum Prakash Rao Panwar (Secretary), Rajiv Ubi, Ashutosh Awasthi, Sheilendra Solanki and Kamal Upadhyay were present.