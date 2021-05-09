Madhya Pradesh: Time for villages to seal their borders, says minister Tulsi Silawat

Indore: With Covid-19 making entry into many rural areas of Indore, water resource and district incharge minister Tulsiram Silawat said that it’s high time that villages seal their borders to check spread of coronavirus.

As part of Mera Gaon Corona Mukt campaign, Silawat along with collector Manish Singh on Sunday touring rural areas in Sanver tehsil to encourage people for self-restriction at the time of Covid-19 crisis when they had to stop at an entry point of Dhabali village.

Residents of the village had barricaded the entry point and requested the minister and collector not to enter until it is very necessary.

They informed the duo that they have themselves sealed all borders of their village so that they could put a check on spread of coronavirus.