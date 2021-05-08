Bhopal: Beds in ICU wards of hospitals in big cities must be increased, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked officials to increase the number of beds in the intensive-care units of the hospitals in such big cities as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.
At a meeting of the core group on Saturday, Chouhan asked the officials to ensure that there should not be any dearth of beds and to increase number of beds in hospitals in other cities. Those who are ill should be given beds and help should be sought from the private hospitals for it, he said.
The number of active patients shot up to more than one lakh on Saturday.
Expressing concern over the rising number of active cases, Chouhan told the officials to make arrangements for medicines, injections and oxygen in the hospitals. The pandemic could not be controlled without peopleís cooperation, he said, adding that all the communities should be included in the governmentís fight against the virus.
Chouhan was informed that 515 people had been provided with free treatment for Covid-19 under the Chief Ministerís Corona Treatment Scheme. He was also informed that action had been taken against 72 private hospitals for taking extra charges from patients and a sum of Rs 16 lakh had been returned to the patients. FIRs were registered against 16 people.
Chouhan directed the officials to continue with action against those who are black-marketing Remdesivir vials.
Vaccine Sputnik might arrive in the first week of the next month and the vaccines should not be wasted, Chouhan said.