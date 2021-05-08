Madhya Pradesh: Tiger found dead in Balaghat district, carcass found floating in canal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A carcass of a tiger was found floating in a canal of an inter-state water project in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The carcass was found floating in a canal of Rajiv Sagar project at Khadagpur village of Balaghat district's Waraseoni tehsil on Friday, the official said.

Photographs of the stripes of the sub-adult big cat will be sent to forest officials in Maharashtra for identification, Madhya Pradesh additional principal chief conservator of forest (Wildlife) JS Chauhan said.

"We are going to send a picture of the stripes of the sub-adult (18 to 24 months) tiger to our Maharashtra counterparts to identify if he belonged to that state, as Nawegoan-Nagzaria Tiger Reserve in Bhandara and Gondia districts is not far from the spot," Chauhan said.