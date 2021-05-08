Bhopal: Shivraj Singh holds talks with Prime Minister on declining Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about decline in Covid positive cases in Madhya Pradesh. He also told him about the status of oxygen plants, availability of Remdesivir injections in the state and shared measures taken to reign in coronavuirus.

The Centre assured chief minister of all the possible assistance in its battle against Covid. The Prime Minister commended state government’s efforts to control the epidemic.

