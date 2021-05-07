Mumbai: Congress blames Narendra Modi government for discrimination in foreign COVID-19 aid

Congress, which shares power with Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, on Friday, alleged that the central government has been discriminating against the state while distributing the COVID-19 aid received from various countries. “The Narendra Modi government has excluded Maharashtra from the list of states where it intends to distribute aid from 40 countries. Initially, the government sat on the relief materials. Later, the aid was being given to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states and other states except Maharashtra,” alleged Sachin Sawant, who is the spokesman of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Sawant further said that about 25 aircrafts have arrived in the country with help from many countries. Many people of Indian origin in these countries would be wanting to help their respective states in India.

“While state governments also have a right to this international aid, why is it not given directly to the states? The allocation only from the central government, like the Prime Minister Cares Fund, is giving Modi unlimited power and is also a breach of the federal system,” he alleged.

“The Narendra Modi government has been consistently treating the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as a scapegoat. And priority is being given to BJP-ruled states. Initially, in medical supplies for COVID-19, Maharashtra was discriminated against. Later too, in the supply of Remdesivir, oxygen, and vaccines,” he said. "As Maharashtra is being run by an opposition government, the central government is treating the state unfairly," he alleged.