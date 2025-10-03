Maharashtra FDA Launches Statewide Festive Food Safety Drive, 1,594 Sweet Shops Inspected

FDA officials inspecting sweet shop in Mumbai | FPJ

Mumbai: In a proactive move to safeguard public health during the festive season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra has launched an extensive inspection campaign targeting food adulteration across the state.

The campaign, conducted under the initiative ‘Festival of Maharashtra – Commitment to Food Safety’, has already covered 1,594 sweet shops, with 2,369 food samples collected for laboratory testing, according to FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal.

Food Items Under Inspection

Minister Zirwal stated that the campaign covers a wide range of food products including milk, khoya (condensed milk), ghee, edible oils, sweets, dry fruits, and chocolates.

Of the 554 sample reports received so far, 513 were certified safe, 26 were found substandard, 4 had labeling defects, and 11 samples were deemed unsafe for consumption.

Reports on the remaining 1,815 samples are still pending.

Strengthening Enforcement Capacity

To bolster enforcement, the FDA has completed the recruitment of over 200 Assistant Commissioners (Food) and Food Safety Officers, posts that had been pending since 2022. Additionally, a proposal for 750 new posts has been submitted to the Finance Department to enhance regulatory oversight.

New Laboratory Infrastructure

Laboratory infrastructure has been significantly upgraded to ensure timely testing. New food testing laboratories in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Pune have been constructed and are set for inauguration soon.

To operate these labs effectively, the department has proposed 250 additional posts, with ₹200 crore funding approved by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

Milk Adulteration and Consumer Protection

Minister Zirwal also emphasized that the milk adulteration inspection campaign will be expanded. He further warned that drug sellers not passing on GST reductions to consumers will face strict regulatory action, underscoring the government’s commitment to consumer protection during the festive season.