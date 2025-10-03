Panvel Municipal Corporation Holds Welfare Fair And Training For Street Vendors Under 'PM SVANidhi' Scheme

Street vendors attend PMC’s welfare fair and training program under PM SVANidhi at Kamothe Ward Office, Panvel | File Photo

Panvel: Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently conducted a welfare fair and training program for street vendors under the Prime Minister Street Vendor Self-Reliant Fund (PM SVANidhi) Scheme. The event took place on 30 September at the Kamothe Ward Office as part of a series of programs organized from 17 September to 2 October 2025.

Training Focus for Street Vendors

The training, conducted by the agency Analytical Lab, attracted a large number of street vendors from across the Panvel ward. "Participants were instructed on maintaining personal hygiene, keeping their vending spots clean, selecting suitable locations, and following proper sanitation practices. They were also briefed on obtaining necessary FSSAI licenses and adhering to food safety regulations," said an official.

Promoting PM SVANidhi Awareness

The welfare fair was aimed at promotong awareness for new applications under PM SVANidhi. It was intended to facilitate loan disbursement for approved applications," said an official.

Addressing Pending Applications

The fair also addressed resolution of pending applications returned by banks to the Urban Local Body. Participants were informed of the ways to expedite the approval of applications awaiting bank clearance.

Socio-Economic Profiling and Scheme Benefits

The discussion delved into process of socio-economic profiling of street vendors to help them avail benefits under eight government schemes.

PMC’s Ongoing Support

"The initiative is part of PMC’s ongoing efforts to support street vendors, improve livelihoods, and promote compliance with food safety standards," said the officer.

