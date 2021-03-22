'Will put you in jail too': Navneet Rana accuses Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her after she demanded probe in Sachin Vaze case

Earlier in the day, Rana demanded a probe into the suspension of Vaze for 16 years and then his reinstatement. "On what basis was a man suspended for 16 years and jailed and then reinstated again?" said Rana.

"When there was BJP government, Uddhav Thackeray himself had called up Devendra Fadnavis for reinstating Sachin Vaze, Fadnavis had refused. When the Thackeray government came, they reinstated him. All this needs to be investigated properly,'' she added.

Rana made her statement in the Lok Sabha after several BJP MPs demanded President's rule in the state amid the political turmoil going on after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations of corruption against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.