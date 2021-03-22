'Will put you in jail too': Navneet Rana accuses Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her after she demanded probe in Sachin Vaze case

Member of Parliament (MP) from Maharashtra's Amravati, Navneet Ravi Rana, on Monday accused Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her after she demanded a probe into the suspension of Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze for 16 years and then his reinstatement in 2020.
In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rana has alleged that Sawant threatened her in the lobby. "Tu Maharashtra mein kaise ghoomti hai main dekhta hun aur tere ko bhi jail mein daalenge (I will see to it how you move around in Maharashtra and will put you in jail too)," Rana quoted Sawant as allegedly saying.
Meanwhile, Sawant has rubbished Rana's allegations. "Why will I threaten her? If there were people present near her at that time, then, they can tell if I threatened her. Her way of talking &body language is wrong," he said.
Earlier in the day, Rana demanded a probe into the suspension of Vaze for 16 years and then his reinstatement. "On what basis was a man suspended for 16 years and jailed and then reinstated again?" said Rana.
"When there was BJP government, Uddhav Thackeray himself had called up Devendra Fadnavis for reinstating Sachin Vaze, Fadnavis had refused. When the Thackeray government came, they reinstated him. All this needs to be investigated properly,'' she added.
Rana made her statement in the Lok Sabha after several BJP MPs demanded President's rule in the state amid the political turmoil going on after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations of corruption against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
For the uninitiated, Singh on Saturday had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and hotels in Mumbai.
The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was shunted from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Vaze were probed without obstruction.
In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".
