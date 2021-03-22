After allegations of extortion, Param Bir Singh now levels charges of malpractices in postings and transfers against Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh

Days after dropping the 'letter bomb', former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking direction for immediate "unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair" Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
For those living under a rock, Param Bir Singh in an explosive letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday had claimed that Deshmukh indulged in "malpractices" and asked the suspended API Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai. The Home Minister, however, has rubbished all the allegations.
Meanwhile, Param Bir Singh has now levelled charges of "corrupt malpractices" in postings and transfers of officers against Anil Deshmukh.
In the petition filed on Monday, Singh said it is reliably learnt that on or about August 24-25, 2020, one Rashmi Shukla, Commissioner Intelligence, State Intelligence Department, had brought to the notice of the Director General of Police, who in turn brought it to the knowledge of the state's Additional Chief Secretary Home Department, about corrupt malpractices in postings/transfers by Deshmukh based on telephonic interception. "She was shunted out rather than taking any firm action against said Anil Deshmukh," Singh said.
For the uninitiated, Rashmi Shukla was appointed as the Additional Director-General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in February 2021. She was the Director-General of Civil Defence earlier. The 1988 batch IPS officer was also the Pune Police Commissioner from March 2016 to July 2018.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)