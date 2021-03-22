After allegations of extortion, Param Bir Singh now levels charges of malpractices in postings and transfers against Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh

Days after dropping the 'letter bomb', former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking direction for immediate "unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair" Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

For those living under a rock, Param Bir Singh in an explosive letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday had claimed that Deshmukh indulged in "malpractices" and asked the suspended API Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels in Mumbai. The Home Minister, however, has rubbished all the allegations.

Meanwhile, Param Bir Singh has now levelled charges of "corrupt malpractices" in postings and transfers of officers against Anil Deshmukh.