Param Bir Singh moves SC against his transfer, seeks CBI probe into corruption charges against Deshmukh

Meanwhile, Singh on Monday took charge as the Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard. Singh reached the Home Guard office in south Mumbai around noon but avoided speaking to media persons.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addressed a press conference in Delhi on Monday and gave a clean chit to Deshmukh, saying the allegations against him are "vague".

Pawar said, "From February 5 to-15, Deshmukh was admitted to hospital because of Corona and the hospital has issued a certificate...From February 16 to 27, he was in home quarantine and if you see the former Mumbai Police Commissioner's letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instruction from the Maharashtra Home Minister."

He also ruled out Deshmukh's resignation, and said, "During the period about which the allegations were levelled against Deshmukh, he was hospitalised. So, the demands for his dismissal hold no substance."