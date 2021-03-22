Param Bir Singh moves SC against his transfer, seeks CBI probe into corruption charges against Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has moved the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI probe into the corruption charges he has levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Singh, who was recently shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner, has also alleged that his transfer last week was illegal and has prayed that it be quashed.
The Maharashtra government had on March 17 transferred Singh from the Mumbai police chief's post and appointed senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, who was holding additional charge of Maharashtra DGP, as the new commissioner of Mumbai Police.
Days after transfer, the IPS officer wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week claiming Deshmukh had asked Sachin Waze, currently in the NIA custody, and other police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly, including Rs 50 to Rs 60 crore from bars and hotels in Mumbai.
The NIA is probing Waze's alleged role in placing an explosives-laden SUV outside Ambani's residence on February 25.
Deshmukh has denied these allegations and the NCP, to which he belongs, has ruled out his resignation.
Meanwhile, Singh on Monday took charge as the Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard. Singh reached the Home Guard office in south Mumbai around noon but avoided speaking to media persons.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addressed a press conference in Delhi on Monday and gave a clean chit to Deshmukh, saying the allegations against him are "vague".
Pawar said, "From February 5 to-15, Deshmukh was admitted to hospital because of Corona and the hospital has issued a certificate...From February 16 to 27, he was in home quarantine and if you see the former Mumbai Police Commissioner's letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instruction from the Maharashtra Home Minister."
He also ruled out Deshmukh's resignation, and said, "During the period about which the allegations were levelled against Deshmukh, he was hospitalised. So, the demands for his dismissal hold no substance."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)