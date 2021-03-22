Where was Anil Deshmukh on February 15? Fresh debate as Sharad Pawar, BJP leaders spar over allegation timeline

Fresh controversy erupted on Monday as BJP leaders countered and attempted to fact check Sharad Pawar over the corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Several BJP leaders including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at NCP Chief contending that he had not been "briefed properly" or that he was fabricating information.

Countering Pawar's statement that Deshmukh had been hospitalised with COVID-19 at the time mentioned in the allegations against him, Opposition leaders dug out a video clip posted by the Home Minister himself, showing that he had been holding a press conference within the specified time frame.

"If you see the former Commissioner's letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister. From February 6 to February 16, Mr Deshmukh was admitted in the hospital because of COVID-19," Pawar had said on Monday.

The video, shared widely since Pawar's remarks is from February 15, and has now become the foundation of tweets by Fadnavis, Amit Malviya, Sambit Patra and countless others.