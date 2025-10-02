 'May This Festival Bring Harmony, Compassion Into Everyone's Life': congress MP Rahul Gandhi extends Wishes On Vijaydashami
He said that the festival, which symbolises the victory of justice and truth over injustice and tyranny, removes ego and brings harmony and compassion into everyone's life.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Thursday. | X @myogiadityanath

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Thursday.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Heartfelt wishes of Vijayadashami to all fellow countrymen."

"May this festival, symbolising the victory of justice and truth over injustice and tyranny, eradicate ego and bring harmony and compassion into everyone's life," the post read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended wishes on the occasion of Vijayadashami, calling the festival a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth.

In a post on social media X, the PM wrote, "Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion."

"My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country," the post read.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings to the people of the state on Vijayadashami, urging everyone to embrace the festival's spirit of unity, peace, and harmony.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the entire state on Vijayadashami and appeal to everyone. Festivals and celebrations are symbols of unity, peace, and harmony. Let us all embrace the spiritual sentiment and philosophy of unity behind the significance of these festivals and celebrations," CM Yogi said.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and it will be celebrated on October 2 this year.

It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

