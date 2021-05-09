Madhya Pradesh: Owing to the pandemic, fruit and vegetable markets of Barwani to be shifted to premises of stadium of Talun village

Barwani: Due to the surge in the covid cases in Barwani city, SDM Barwani Ghanshyam Dhangar has shifted the fruits and vegetable markets to the premises of the stadium in Talun village from today.

Now vegetables and fruits won’t be auctioned in Pala Bazar, Dussehra Maidan and the Mandi premises. Legal action will be taken against the violators under Disaster Management Act.

SDM Dhangar apprised that due to lack of space in the fruit and vegetable market at the above-mentioned places in the city, there was a crowd of people from 5 am itself due to which the infection is spreading rapidly in the city. In view of this situation, Collector Shivraj Singh Verma gave instructions to shift the fruit and vegetable market to a big and open field without any delay.

Consequently, he and Chief Municipal Officer Kushal Singh Dudwe have found after inspecting the rural sports complex of Talun village, suitable for setting up the fruit and vegetable markets there from Sunday itself. Vegetable vendors will be able to buy fruits and vegetables from this market and sell fruits and vegetables through hand carts the same way as they were doing before.