Madhya Pradesh: Thunderstorm Wreaks Havoc In Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A devastating thunderstorm hit the Bhikangaon area in Khargone district on Saturday night, causing widespread destruction in several villages and leaving hundreds of families homeless. The violent storm, which struck around 9 pm, scattered houses like cards and injured 13 people, some of whom are currently in the ICU of the district hospital.

In the villages of Pokhrabad, Kamodwara, and Morwa, the storm wreaked havoc, destroying around 200 houses. The intense wind gusts, initially providing a brief respite from the scorching heat, turned into a force of destruction, leaving homes and livelihoods in tatters.

LIVES SHATTERED IN MOMENTS

Residents who were previously preparing for the upcoming sowing season found themselves repairing their damaged homes instead. Vinod Pannalal recounted the terrifying moments when the storm hit, with his wife Bansibai and their young sons, Lakhan and Vishnu, caught in its grip.

Lakhan is now in the ICU, and Bansibai has been referred to Khargone for further treatment. In Pokhrabad, Dariyav Mansing described the relief of finding his children safe after the storm, despite spending the night under the open sky. Divyang couple Ghanshyam Darbar and his wife also faced the storm's fury, their home severely damaged as they sought shelter from the fierce winds.

INFRASTRUCTURE IN RUINS

The storm brought down trees and electricity poles, blocking roads and cutting off power. The Kamodwara-Morwa road was obstructed by fallen trees, and power poles and transformers lay broken in the fields. A tractor-trolley was overturned, adding to the scene of chaos. The storm caused significant damage in the area, with the roof and walls of over 400 houses collapsing.

Additionally, 58 poles fell in Bhikangaon and Bamanala Town, while more than 200 large trees were uprooted. The destruction extended to vehicles, with more than 10 four-wheelers and two-wheelers being damaged. The calamity also resulted in the death of over 10 cattle, highlighting the severe impact on both property and livestock.

EMERGENCY RELIEF EFFORTS

Janpad CEO Pooja Malakar Saini stated that efforts are underway to clear the roads and restore power. Temporary shelters have been set upáin schools for those whose homes were destroyed. Food and water supply have been arranged, with khichdi, dal, rice, roti, and vegetables provided to the affected families. A health department team, consisting of seven personnel per village, has been dispatched to treat the injured.

SURVEY AND DAMAGE ASSESSMENT

SDM BS Kalesh, CEO Malakar, and Bhikangaon police station in-charge Meena Karnat visited the affected areas late in the night to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts. According to SDM BS Kalesh, over 40 patwaris are surveying the damage across 20 villages, with five villages being the most affected. As the affected families begin to rebuild their lives, the community rallies together to provide support and relief in the aftermath of the storm.