MP Weather Update: Red Alert Issued In 10 Districts, Including Ujjain And Ratlam, As 'Nautapa' Brings Scorching Heat

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of 'Nautapa' is welcomed with blazing hot sun and a dry weather. On Sunday, the weather department has issued a red alert for heatwave in 10 districts of the state, including Ujjain and Ratlam. In these areas, temperature during the day could reach well over 45 degrees.

Earlier, on Saturday, the entire Madhya Pradesh experienced extreme heat. In five cities, including Khandwa and Ratlam, the temperature exceeded 45 degrees Celsius. The hottest cities were Khandwa, Khargone, and Shajapur, where the temperature reached a peak of 45.5 degrees Celsius.

From 2014 to 2023, examining the data over these ten years reveals that the temperature once reached a record high of 46.7 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the mercury soared to 45 degrees or higher on four occasions. The hottest years were 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022. In the remaining years, the temperature stayed below 45 degrees Celsius.

Relief for commuters

The timing of traffic signals at major intersections in Bhopal is being reduced so that people don't have to wait at red lights for too long in the sun. At intersections where the wait time exceeds 100 seconds, the timing is being cut by almost half.

According to information, most traffic signals are operated by the municipal corporation. The corporation has been asked to reduce the signal timing, and their team is working on this on Sunday.

Currently, the longest wait time is 110 seconds at Jyoti Talkies intersection, and about 60 seconds at Roshanpura and Lalghati intersections.

Read Also Indore: Attacker Dumped Sharp Weapon After Attacking Two Including Policeman

Red alert for heat wave

IMD has issued a red alert for these districts: Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh. Residents can expect temperatures of up to 45 degrees and hot winds.

Orange alert for heat wave

IMD has issued a orange alert for these districts: Gwalior, Bhind, Datiya, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Panna, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Barwani, Ali Rajpur, Dhar, Jhabua. The mercury could very well reach upto 44 degrees in these districts.

Yellow alert for heat wave

IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Umaria, Sehore and Narsinghpur. These areas can expect an average temperature of 42-43 degrees.