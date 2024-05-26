Indore: Attacker Dumped Sharp Weapon After Attacking Two Including Policeman

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The attackers, who were caught by police after a long chase late on Friday, have allegedly confessed to dumping the sharp object in an isolated place after attacking a policeman and the driver of the Fast Response Vehicle (FRV) of the police. They were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand for two days.

Kanadiya police station in charge KP Yadav said that policeman Pradeep Kashyap and FRV driver Anil Patel were attacked by two miscreants when they stopped them on suspicion of theft. The miscreants, who were on a bike, attacked the policeman and the driver on the head and near the ear using a sharp object like a knife on Thursday night.

It was a challenge for the police to identify the accused as the incident took place in the dark and no CCTVs were installed there. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused reached the Urban Square (a vacant complex) for committing theft when Kashyap spotted them and they were stopped. They were caught by the police on Friday night after a long chase. The accused named SonuParmar and GovindMalviya, the residents of Dewas district got critically injured after they fell from the bike while fleeing after seeing the police.

They allegedly confessed their crime and informed the police that they had dumped the sharp object at an isolated place in order to destroy the evidence pertaining to the case. However, a key of Sonu’s house fell on the stop during an attack on the policeman. When Sonu’s relative reached the spot to take the key, the police caught him as a suspect, who later gave a lead to the police about Sonu. After that the accused were seen near Phoenix Mall and they were caught after a chase by the police. The efforts are on to recover the weapon. Condition of Kashyap and Patel is stated to be out of danger, TI Yadav added.