Indore Crime Updates: Bhopal Man Held For Duping Cement Traders; Three Arrested With Brown Sugar | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Bhopal was arrested for allegedly duping two cement traders on the pretext of selling cement, the police said on Saturday. According to a crime branch officer, a cement trader from Banganga was duped of Rs 76,000 by the accused. A case was registered under section 406 and 420 of the IPC against the unidentified seller. The accused had given a QR code to the trader to transfer money.

The crime branch investigated the case and found that the man, who received the money was from Bhopal and identified him as Raju alias Rajkumar Hotle. He used to dupe people with his gang members. The crime branch arrested him when he informed the officers that he also duped two persons on the pretext of providing loans on the lands.

Two cases were registered against him at Kohefiza police station. He was also involved in a murder case in Bhopal. Hotle told the police that he and his accomplices used to receive money from the people through the QR code of a MP Online kiosk and receive cash. The accused had also duped a trader in Sanyogitaganj area in 2023. He was handed over to the Banganga police for investigation. A search was launched to nab his accomplices.

Three Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 4 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh on Saturday. After receiving information that three youths on a motorbike will deliver the contraband to a person in the Chandan Nagar area.

The crime branch accompanied by the Chandan Nagar police reached the mentioned place and caught the accused—Kundan Sisodiya, Jay Chouhan and Ravi Singh. They tried to mislead the police but when the officials checked them and found the drugs, they confessed that they came to deliver the drugs. The bike used in the crime was also seized. The accused were handed over to the Chandan Nagar police for further investigation. Further investigation was on to trace others indulged in the drug supply.