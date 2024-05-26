Water Shortage: Hundreds Of Hostlers Stage Mid-Night Protest At VIT In Ashta

Water Shortage: Hundreds Of Hostlers Stage Mid-Night Protest At VIT |

Ashta/ Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of hostlers of VIT University in Ashta came out from their rooms late Friday night to protest acute water shortage prompting the varsity administration to announce summer vacations. Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. The protesting hostlers went back to their room following the assurance of the administration to address the situation.

However, the varsity instead hurriedly declared summer vacation for students as well as faculty. Sources said that for at least two weeks the students residing at the varsity hostel have been facing acute shortage of water. Before resorting to protest, the hostlers had tried to bring to notice of the varsity administration the pressing issue but to no avail.

Seeing varsity administration turning a deaf ear to their complaints, hundreds of hostlers came out of their rooms during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, shouting slogans against varsity’s poor management. It is also alleged that the protesters even damaged a parked vehicle.

Upon learning of the hostlers’ protest, police immediately rushed to the spot to pacify the students. Registrar and other officials of the varsity also reached the hostel premises to talk to the protesting students. After being assured that the matter will be looked into, the protesting students returned back to their rooms. However, the university announced summer vacations for students as well as faculty.

No water crisis at varsity: PRO

On being contacted, varsity public relation officer Amit Singh rubbished the students’ claim of water crisis at the hostel. Talking to Free Press, Singh said that the University has been purchasing water from outside and in an email to students, the registrar had only asked them to use water judiciously. The varsity has now announced summer vacations from Monday onwards in the university and this is for both students as well as faculty, he added.