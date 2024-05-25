 Bhopal: Power Demand Peaks At 1 Am, Increases 1.5 Times; Surpasses Diwali Peak Demand
Residents Fume Over Power Cuts Local residents protest over frequent load shedding in addition to declared shut down for maintenance, in Bairagarh on Friday. The residents as well as traders come out on road as mark of protest at power sub-station over night load shedding.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Bhopal: Power Demand Peaks At 1 Am, Increases 1.5 Times; Surpasses Diwali Peak Demand | Representational Image/ File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bairagarh resident Naresh Kirtani said two to three hours of power cuts at night are common. In addition to declared power shutdown in the name of maintenance, power cut has been reported in many areas in Bhopal leaving residents fuming in intense summer. “On Thursday, there was three hours of power shedding during the day.

This was in addition to declared shut down in name of maintenance. Besides, there is frequent load shedding for short period at night,” Rajendra Sharma, resident of Gulmohar–Trilanga, said. Anupam Agrawal, a trader in Old Bhopal, said, “Frequent load shedding has been reported in many areas of old Bhopal.

Lload shedding has been reported in many areas. Asif Ali from Khanugaon, said, “It is pathetic that even after regular power shutdown for maintenance, we are facing brunt of frequent load shedding specially at night. It exposes lapses on part of central discom.” Arvind Dubey from Kolar said, “There was load shedding between 11.30 pm to 12 noon. Last week, there was shut down disrupting water supply.”

Peak demand Central discom

DGM MP Siddiqui said, “Peak demand has surpassed the demand during Diwali festival in this summer. Power demand peaks at night and increased 1.5 times in last couple of days. It is about 55OMW at 1 am. During Diwali, it was hardly 330MW.” According to Siddiqui, frequent load shedding is due to local fault, break down, fire etc. Normally, we go for shutdown for maintenance but as load has increased, there is local fault, break down, fire etc. Our electricity supply capacity is over 1,300MW.”

