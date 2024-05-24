Bhopal Doctor Shows Up Drunk On Duty At Bairagarh Hospital, Calls Cop 'Do Kaudi Ka Aadmi'; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a drunk on-duty doctor at a hospital in Bhopal, has surfaced on social media. The viral clip shows the drunk doctor misbehaving with a police inspector who reached the hospital for the medical examination of a criminal.

The video is said to be of Bairagarh's Civil Hospital, where the on-duty doctor appears to be intoxicated and is seen calling a police inspector 'do kodi ka aadmi', while he recorded a video.

The accused doctor has been identified as Praveen Thakur. According to information, a police officer reached the hospital to get the medical examination of a criminal done. However, the doctor delayed the process by three hours. When confronted, he started misbehaving.

Following which, the Bairagarh police station in-charge reached out to the superintendent of the hospital to file a complaint, and recorded the video of the doctor.

In the video, Dr Thakur can be seen arguing with Hospital Superintendent Dr JK Jain under the influence of alcohol. He is heard referring to a police officer, saying, "bina matlab ki baaten kar rahe hai aap ye do kodi ke aadmi k samne." (You're talking nonsense in front of a small-time officer.) Dr Jain responds, "aap hosh mein nahi lag rahe hai," (You don't seem to be in your senses) to which Thakur replied, "meri MNC karvaiye aap." (You conduct my medical examination).

According to information, allegations against Dr Praveen Thakur suggest that he is often drunk while on duty, but no action has been taken despite previous complaints.