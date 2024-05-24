MP Weather Update: ACs & Coolers Fail To Give Respite As Merciless Mercury Soars Past 45°C In Most Parts; 'Nautapa' Begins Tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The scorching heat continues to be relentless in state. On Thursday, temperatures soared to over 45 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far. With the intense heatwave predicted to intensify as "Nautapa" begins on Saturday, residents are already feeling the extreme heat.

From the early morning hours, the heat was unbearable, and people were sweating even before the sun fully rose. By afternoon, it became nearly impossible to step outside, with the streets and markets deserted. Many sought relief in air conditioners and coolers, but even that didn't offered expected comfort.

According to the weather department, temperatures are expected to rise even further, potentially reaching 46 degrees or higher by May 30.

'Nautapa' To Begin From Tomorrow

The nine days of "Nautapa" are typically among the hottest of the year, and this year is no exception. It is predicted that the temperatures during this period might break the eight-year record. Today, temperatures are expected to rise further, potentially reaching up to 46 degrees Celsius.

As "Nautapa" progresses, the heat is likely to intensify even more, which could lead to breaking the state's record for the highest temperature. According to the weather expert, city's highest recorded temperature was 47.2 degrees Celsius. This year, it could exceed that record.

No Rain in Sight

Weather expert confirmed that Thursday was the hottest day of the season so far, with the night also recording a high temperature. He mentioned that there is no expectation of a drop in temperature or any signs of rain in the near future.

The expert warned that the temperature could reach up to 46 or 47 degrees in the coming days. Any possible weather change can only be anticipated after May 31. Until then, residents will have to endure the sweltering heat.