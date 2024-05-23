 Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Akriti Enclave, Palak Mati Colony & More; Check Full List Below
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Urges Residents to Prepare for Scheduled Power Outages

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on May 24 in an effort to allow for daytime maintenance and repairs. To reduce any disruption from these scheduled power outages, residents in the impacted metropolitan regions are recommended to plan ahead and take preventative steps.

Areas and Timings

Area: Akriti Enclave, Indus Garden, Nirman Sudha, Paras urban and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Adampur, Chhavni, Sam College and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sagar Banglow, BDA, Gondipura, Banjara Basti, New Jail, Bajpai Nagar Multi, Idgah Hils,T,B Hospital,E.M.R.I.,108 Ambulance office,BDA Colony ,Police Colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Palak Mati Colony, 72 MIG nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

In order to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at maximum efficiency, there must be periodic power outages because these are necessary for finishing significant building and maintenance projects. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts residents to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the scheduled power disruptions. Your participation is much appreciated during this period, as it will improve the general efficiency and dependability of the city's electrical infrastructure.

