Madhya Pradesh: THREE DAY NAT’L EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOP ‘Students’ task force to evaluate implementation of NEP’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Such seeds are hidden in the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 whose sprouting, flourishing and flowering will create an education system that will guide not only India but the world. In order to implement the NEP at every level in Madhya Pradesh, a task force of officials, educationists and thinkers has been created to implement it. We are going to form a task force of students as well to know its effect further.

The above views were expressed by higher education minister Mohan Yadav while addressing a session on the second day of the three-day national educational workshop organised at Madhav Seva Nyas premises here on Sunday. The event is being organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi in association with higher education department, Bhoj Open University, Bhopal and Vikram University.



While giving his presentation on the subject of effective implementation of NEP in Madhya Pradesh, higher education commissioner Karmaveer Sharma said that from August 26, 2021 the NEP was implemented in the state. It has successfully climbed two places in the academic session 2021-22 and 2022-23. Vice-chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey gave a presentation on the implementation of NEP in state universities.

Atul Kothari, national secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas said that the NEP has been implemented first in Madhya Pradesh. He suggested that character building and overall development of personality is the basic subject of national education. It can be implemented for all level of students. It is now necessary that a task force of students be constituted in every university to review the implementation of the policy.

Former vice-president of RSS Suresh Soni said in the presidential address that the search for Indianness means the search for the eternal. Sanatan needs to be seen continuously. Continuity never gets old. Along with science, the vision of arts and beauty should also be developed in students. It is also important to have sociality in life. In its absence, a person becomes focused on meaning. He said that students have to be connected with arts, aesthetics and sociality. The programme was conducted by Dr Arpan Bhardwaj and Ashok Kadel proposed the vote of thanks.

PARALLEL SESSION

A parallel session was organised by Bhoj Open University on the topic ‘Contribution of open and distance education in making India self-reliant’ (in the context of NEP-2020). It was presided over by IGNOU’s vice-chancellor Prof Nageshwar Rao and chief guest Prof Kailash Sodani, vice-chancellor of Kota University. Sodani said education as the basis of the country’s progress, as well as that of school education can be accumulated in regional language. Along with this, he talked about making the country self-reliant through research.