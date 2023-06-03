Madhya Pradesh: Goons beat up man for refusing to give money in Chhatarpur

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A band of local thugs beat up a 35-year-old man in Civil Lines police on Saturday when he refused to give money demanded by them.

The goons also attacked him with a dagger that caused injuries to his hands and neck.

The son of a police station in-charge was also involved in the attack. The injured was rushed to the district hospital after a complaint had been lodged at the police station.

According to reports, Arpit Vajyapee, resident of Chhatarpur, said he had disposed of his land near the electricity office on Satai road.

The goons wanted to obtain money from him by threat, but when Vajpayee refused to give a single penny to the goons, Nikki, Namdev, Vikas Gadaria, Maya and Prince Ahirwar beat him up.

Arpit lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines police station. According to Arpit, one of the attackers is the son of in-charge of a police station.