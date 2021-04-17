Madhya Pradesh: Thanks to busy babus, quacks rule the roost in Meghnagar

Meghnagar: Amid a surge in corona cases, quacks and diploma holder doctors are playing with the lives of the people and using pandemic as an opportunity to make money.
Even slapping of cases has failed to dissuade these quacks from giving up their activities.
On April 9 Aseem Biswas and Ayub were booked by SDM and tehsildar. Aseem Biswas was treating patients in a house located at Meghnagar Bus Stand by flouting Covid-19 protocol and lockdown rules.
SDM and tehsildar shifted the patients from his house to district hospital and instructed the Block Medical Officer to get a case registered against him.
However, BMO Dr Pawas Dwivedi did not lodge a complaint in the police station from Monday till Thursday saying that he was busy with vaccinations and he will be able to do so only when his work permit.
The status quo prevailed till Friday evening.
The locals alleged that the administration seems to be okay with the working of quacks.
Locals allege that around a dozen quacks like Aseem Biswas are operating clinics in Meghnagar and this is only possible with the backing of the health department.
Such frauds are treating people with symptoms of Covid-19in small villages like Thandla Road, Rambhapur, Madrani, Kakanwani, Parwalia and Mandli.
SDM Meghnagar LN Garg when contacted said, "Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the sub-division. The case might not have been registered as the administration is busy in trying to control the infection and in vaccinations. The concerned person has been instructed to not do such activities again and the health department has been ordered to take action."
BMO Dr Pawas Dwivedi said, "I am busy as Corona is spreading rapidly in the block. There is a dearth of staff and I am also busy in Tika Utsav. As soon as I get time from administrative work, action will be taken against the concerned." Dr Dwivedi is posted in Madrani right now.