Madhya Pradesh: Thanks to busy babus, quacks rule the roost in Meghnagar

Meghnagar: Amid a surge in corona cases, quacks and diploma holder doctors are playing with the lives of the people and using pandemic as an opportunity to make money.

Even slapping of cases has failed to dissuade these quacks from giving up their activities.

On April 9 Aseem Biswas and Ayub were booked by SDM and tehsildar. Aseem Biswas was treating patients in a house located at Meghnagar Bus Stand by flouting Covid-19 protocol and lockdown rules.

SDM and tehsildar shifted the patients from his house to district hospital and instructed the Block Medical Officer to get a case registered against him.

However, BMO Dr Pawas Dwivedi did not lodge a complaint in the police station from Monday till Thursday saying that he was busy with vaccinations and he will be able to do so only when his work permit.

The status quo prevailed till Friday evening.