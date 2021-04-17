Madhya Pradesh: Administrative, police team recover fine of Rs 8,600 from 49 people without masks in Garoth

Garoth (Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh): A joint ream of district administration and police recovered Rs 8,600 from 49 people who were found without masks in the city on Saturday. The team moved around private hospitals, jewellery shops, grocery shops and other areas in the city to check whether people followed protocol to keep corona infection at bay.

The people who moved out sans masks and did not maintain social distance were fined. The joint team made traders and people aware and asked them not to leave home without masks and to maintain social distance.

The joint team of police and administration included Garoth Tehsildar Pankaj Jaat, Naib Tehsildar Nagesh Panwar, Garoth Chief Municipal Officer Pawan Kumar, Garoth police station incharge Shivanshu Malviya among others.