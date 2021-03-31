Madhya Pradesh: Member of Parliament fetes senior citizens in Garoth for getting vaccinated

Garoth (Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Sudhir Gupta felicitated the senior citizens after they were inoculated at a vaccination centre situated in Bhanpura - Bhesoda village on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, free mega vaccination camp has been organised across the state to end Covid infection. In Madhya Pradesh, 31,91,792 people have been vaccinated till March 30, 2021. Vaccination has been going on at a rapid pace, thanks to awareness campaigns being carried out by government and non-government institutions.

Besides, Bharatiya Janata Party members from Garoth mandal have carried out awareness campaign to make people aware of vaccination benefits. Under the campaign, MP Sudhir Gupta reached Government Hospital in Garoth on Wednesday and felicitated senior citizens who were inoculated.

“We we must support chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who took a resolution to make Madhya Pradesh corona-free,” he added. Gupta asked people to visit the nearest public health centre and get the corona vaccine to stay safe and healthy.

Those present on the occasion included former MLA Chandersingh Sisodia, district media incharge Rajesh Namdev, BJP mandal president Umravasih Chauhan, former mandal president Rajesh Sethia, Kisan Morcha district general secretary Dinesh Patidar and district president Bhagwan Singh Chandrawat.