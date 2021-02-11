Madhya Pradesh: Team of MP Pollution Control Board collects water samples post locals' complaints of effluent discharge from the industrial units

Nagda: Team of Madhya Pradesh pollution control board (PCB) collected water samples from industrial areas after local residents raised their concerns over effluent discharge from the industrial units in the area polluting the underground water.
Officials took samples from five different places in the areas and sent it for examination in the PCB laboratory to ascertained the quality of water.
The residents told the officials that the industries are discharging the chemical waste on the ground due to which underground water has been completely polluted till kilometres and only on a little digging, acid comes out of the ground. The officials paid heed and collected samples after visiting different places.
As per the information, a team of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board led by senior official Dr DK Waghela came to Nagda for routine inspection of industrial waste on Tuesday. Dr Alok Saxena and Dr RK Jain were also present.
They came to check if the industrial waste is being discharged in the drains. They took samples of water from the drains of the industries. They also took samples from a drain on Pardi Road.
The officials were informed about the underground water pollution by locals Mohammad Rangrez and Ahirwar. The duo told the officials that the industries are discharging the industrial waste in the ground with help of pipes, polluting the underground water. They also assisted the officials in observing the area behind the chemical division industry and it was obvious that the waste was being discharged in the ground. The officials took various samples and asked to wait for the reports. Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board team has confirmed the news.
This is not the first time when locals complained about industrial areas contaminating the ground water sources in the town.
Only a month back, locals raised a concerned over the threat of contamination looms large on Banbana pond situated on the outskirt of the town.
Banbana pond situated on the outskirt of town is a major water source to the town and the biggest means of recharging the underground drinking water sources. The locals claimed that an acid making unit is all set to be developed, barely 500 metre from the pond.
They said that some people have purchased several bighas of land near the Banabana pond. The locals claimed that efforts to get permission to set up a plant on the said land is underway at the government level.
The locals fear that if the government provides permission for the acid plant, then it will spell ‘death’ of Banbana pond due to contamination of toxic effluents of the plant.