Madhya Pradesh: Team of MP Pollution Control Board collects water samples post locals' complaints of effluent discharge from the industrial units

Nagda: Team of Madhya Pradesh pollution control board (PCB) collected water samples from industrial areas after local residents raised their concerns over effluent discharge from the industrial units in the area polluting the underground water.

Officials took samples from five different places in the areas and sent it for examination in the PCB laboratory to ascertained the quality of water.

The residents told the officials that the industries are discharging the chemical waste on the ground due to which underground water has been completely polluted till kilometres and only on a little digging, acid comes out of the ground. The officials paid heed and collected samples after visiting different places.

As per the information, a team of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board led by senior official Dr DK Waghela came to Nagda for routine inspection of industrial waste on Tuesday. Dr Alok Saxena and Dr RK Jain were also present.

They came to check if the industrial waste is being discharged in the drains. They took samples of water from the drains of the industries. They also took samples from a drain on Pardi Road.