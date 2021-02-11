Madhya Pradesh: High Court notice to government on the plea of Vyapam scam whistle-blower

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government on a petition of a whistle-blower of the multi-crore Vyapam admission and recruitment scam, after he alleged that he was unlawfully detained for 18 hours in connection with the case in 2018.

Justice S A Dharmadhikari of the high court's Gwalior bench on Tuesday gave four weeksto the state government and other respondents to reply to a writ petition filed by the scam whistle-blower, Ashish Chaturvedi, seeking compensation.

On August 9, 2018, police produced Chaturvedi (29) in a special court here following a warrant issued against him for not deposing in the Vyapam case, Chaturvedi's advocate DP Singh told PTI on Thursday.

Chaturvedi did not record his statement at that time, saying he was the complainant in the case.

He had told the court he would depose only after the investigation into the case is over, Singh said.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 200 on him, saying if he fails to pay it, he should be sent in judicial custody for 15 days, Chaturvedi's lawyer said.