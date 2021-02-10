Madhya Pradesh: Focus shifts from preference for youths to winnable candidates for ensuing municipal elections

The Congress and the BJP have both sought biodata of the persons who wish to contest the civic body polls. But only the winning ability of the contenders seems to be the priority of the leaders while selecting names for the election.

Former minister and in-charge of the BJP election management committee Umashankar Gupta says the focus will be to promote youths in the elections, but there is no fixed criteria for distribution of tickets. He says that persons with a track record of winning polls and with a strong rapport in their wards will be preferred.

Congress district president Kailash Mishra says the names are under scrutiny and, from every ward, the party is receiving applications of over 10 contenders who wish to contest the civic body elections. There will be a focus on the potential of contenders and how he has served the party, says Mishra.