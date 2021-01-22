Vyapam scam of MP: Man gets five years of rigorous imprisonment

A special court here on Friday sentenced a 39-year-old man, involved in the multi-crore Vyapam admission and recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh, to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

The man, identified as Manish Sinha, was awarded sentence under relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examinations Act and under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 467 (forgery).

The convict hails from Patna in Bihar.