Madhya Pradesh: Runaway bride dupes 4 men within 2 months

Jagdish shared Kedar’s detail with Poonam, a resident of Sodalpur village in Harda district and Shakil, a resident of Dagaon Bhatpura village in Harda district. They found the girl to be suitable and on December 23, Kedar and Ragini (name changed) were wedded in Sirali, Harda.

Ragini who introduced herself as a daughter of Poonam put condition before Kedar. She and Jagdish along with others including Raju alias Saeed, Sharif, asked Kedar to give her Rs 40,000 for treatment of her ailing mother. Kedar immediately accepted her demand and handed over money to her family members.

On the very next day on December 24, Kedar and Ragini entered into the wedlock before court in Harsud and went back to their home.

But, on December 25, Poonam called her daughter Ragini and asked her to return Sodalpur quoting that her mother’s condition has deteriorated further. Kedar dropped his wife Ragini to her parents.

Few days later, Kedar called up Shakil who introduced himself as Ragini’s brother. He asked as to when will Ragini be back at his place. Shakil , started making excuses and after waiting for two months, Kedar realised that he is a victim of marriage fraud. He lodged a complaint against Ragini and her family members on February 1.

Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against Ragini and five others under Section 420 (cheating) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) against them.

Police have arrested six people including Jagdish, a resident of Patakhali village, Shakil, his son Vakil, both resident of Dagaon Bhatpura village, Sharif, a resident of Harda, Poonam Mali, a resident of Soladpur village and Ragini.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that gang members not only conned Kedar from Harsud, but Ragini and her fake family duped three persons between November 1, 2020 and January 2021.

On November 1, 2020, Ragini entered into the wedlock with a person from Amala village in Dewas district and managed to extract Rs 60,000 from him. After spending two weeks with him, she fled from her in-laws place.

In December, Ragini duped two persons: Kedar of Rs 40,000 and one person from Chittogarh, Rajasthan of Rs 80,000.

On January 6, 2021, Ragini and her alleged family members duped one person from Khandwa for Rs 60,000 as case has been registered against her at Kotwali police in Khandwa.

Cops are trying to ascertain if they have been involved in more such crime.